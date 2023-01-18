Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 126,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EA opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

