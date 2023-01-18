Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

