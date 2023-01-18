Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Price Performance
NASDAQ EML opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.