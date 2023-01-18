Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,704,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,278,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.99.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Featured Stories

