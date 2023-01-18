Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.90 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($45.54) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

DBAN opened at €30.05 ($32.66) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €20.45 ($22.23) and a fifty-two week high of €40.50 ($44.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.76 and its 200 day moving average is €26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

