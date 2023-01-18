Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CVGI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 313,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

