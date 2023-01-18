Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
CVGI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 313,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.