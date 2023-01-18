China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

CAAS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.28. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

