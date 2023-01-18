Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

