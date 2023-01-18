Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

