Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.3% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,638,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $185,204,000 after purchasing an additional 547,676 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 32,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

