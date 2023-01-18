Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 577.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

