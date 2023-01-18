Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $454.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $670.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.