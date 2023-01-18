Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 244.04% and a negative net margin of 212.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

