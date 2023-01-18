Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,504.22

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,504.22 ($54.96) and traded as high as GBX 5,088 ($62.09). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,054 ($61.67), with a volume of 401,146 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.94) to GBX 6,000 ($73.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,075 ($61.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,940.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,504.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

