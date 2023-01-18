Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 554.3% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

