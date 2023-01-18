Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $9.71.
