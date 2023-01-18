Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4,354.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

