Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Alphabet by 1,615.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,047,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

