Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,791.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,352 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

