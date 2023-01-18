Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $444.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.98. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

