Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

