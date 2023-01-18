Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 16,373 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

