Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

