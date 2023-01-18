Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 82,332.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

