Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.26% of Miller Industries worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

