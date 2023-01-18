Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,359. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.