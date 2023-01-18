Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 83,951 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 5,548.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

