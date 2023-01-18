Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,835,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,235,000 after buying an additional 1,056,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.