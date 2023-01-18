Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NuScale Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $307,947.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $307,947.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 38,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $439,347.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,287 shares of company stock worth $6,011,668 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NuScale Power stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

