Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 16,904 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Employers worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 126.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 134,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

