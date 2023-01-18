Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,510 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.