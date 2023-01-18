Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 225,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.