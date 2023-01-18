55,367 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.84% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,653,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,845,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,697,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

CTA stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

