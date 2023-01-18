2,010 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 0.9 %

Schneider National stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.