WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after buying an additional 706,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,638 shares of company stock valued at $927,562. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

