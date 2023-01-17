Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vroom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Vroom has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.