UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $361.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.28.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.58 million. UWM had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

