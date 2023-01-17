The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $783.50.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.92) to GBX 683 ($8.33) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 950 ($11.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($8.85) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGPYY opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

