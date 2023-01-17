Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 217.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.7% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

