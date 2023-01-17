Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

