Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

