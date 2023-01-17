Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

