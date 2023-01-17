Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLF opened at C$64.79 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.67.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

