State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,011 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ChampionX worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.4 %

ChampionX stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

