State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

