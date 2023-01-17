State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.