State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,060 shares of company stock worth $418,246. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

