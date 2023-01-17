SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.