SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

