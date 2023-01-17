SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.