Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.95) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,680 ($32.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.